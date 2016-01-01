Now buy Almond+ Router at just $119.99! Limited period offer.

Make sure only you control your home network

With Almond’s IoT security, your internet connected devices will be safe from Mirai-like botnet attacks. Using Machine Learning, Almond can not only detect devices prone to outside hacks but also alert you in case one of your IoT device is behaving suspiciously.

Detect Vulnerable Devices
Almond automatically scans all the devices on your network for vulnerabilities everyday and even let you scan manually anytime with the tap of a button.
Understand the root cause of the vulnerability
Almond’s scanner lets you know the problems with your IoT devices and then a comprehensive help section guides you to fix them.
Instant Notifications
Get notifications about vulnerable and compromised devices directly on the dashboard
Advanced parental controls
Get a snapshot of websites visited by your kids. Almond categorizes websites similar to movies so you can see what type of sites your kids are visiting. Even in incognito mode!
Infected Devices
Detect and block compromised devices on your network before they can harm you or the internet. Almond monitors the outbound traffic of the key popular IoT devices and alerts you in case they get compromised.
Data Usage
Check data consumed by each of your network device since last day, week or month.

Almond will scan all your network devices for vulnerabilities and will monitor the outbound traffic for following popular IoT devices:

1. Airplay Speaker
2. Amazon Dash
3. Amazon Echo
4. August Connect
5. Belkin WeMo
6. Canary
7. D-Link Camera
8. Foscam
9. GE Hub
10. Hikvision
11. Honeywell Hub
12. Nest
13. Osram Lightify
14. Philips Hue
15. Piper
16. Ring Doorbell
17. Samsung Smartthings
18. Sonos
19. Wink
20. Withings

Interested in protecting your home network against Mirai botnet malware? No problem. We now have an IoT Security service, available on subscription. Check the comparison table below to learn about all the features available in the Almond app and also compare the paid versus free versions. For full feature set available with Almond App, click here

Almond App Comparison

Network Awareness
Free
Almond App
Almond App with
IoT Security**
Typical
Routers
Notifications when new devices join the network
YES
YES
NO
Automatically detect device types – iPhones, Laptops, Kindle – connecting to your network
YES
YES
NO
Check the data usage of each device in the network
NO
YES
NO
Parental Controls
Block and schedule devices on your network
YES
YES
NO
Check web browsing history sorted according to movie ratings
NO
YES
NO
Create family profiles to control internet access*
YES
YES
NO
Voice activate through Amazon Alexa
YES
YES
NO
IoT Security
Scan all devices in the network for botnet/malware vulnerabilities
NO
YES
NO
Monitor outbound traffic to detect zombie devices in the network
NO
YES
NO
Get notifications on suspicious device activity and vulnerable devices in the network
NO
YES
NO

 * Older firmwares do not support family profiles

** Available on select Almond models

IoT Security will be available on original Almond and Almond 2015 starting March 2017

