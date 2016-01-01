With Almond’s IoT security, your internet connected devices will be safe from Mirai-like botnet attacks. Using Machine Learning, Almond can not only detect devices prone to outside hacks but also alert you in case one of your IoT device is behaving suspiciously.
Interested in protecting your home network against Mirai botnet malware? No problem. We now have an IoT Security service, available on subscription. Check the comparison table below to learn about all the features available in the Almond app and also compare the paid versus free versions. For full feature set available with Almond App, click here
* Older firmwares do not support family profiles
** Available on select Almond models
Our latest and greatest Smart Home Wi-Fi System covers your home with a thick, fast and reliable Wi-Fi signal. Moonlights as a Smart Home Hub.
The perfect Wi-Fi router or range extender for reliable Wi-Fi in smaller homes with free app to monitor network.
Our first, basic Wi-Fi device designed as a Wi-Fi range extender for smaller homes.
Buy Now